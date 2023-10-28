ADVERTISEMENT
Tribunal affirms Fintiri as Adamawa governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Fintiri as the winner after he scored 430,861 votes to defeat Binani who scored 398,788 votes.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Delivering the judgement, Justice Theodora Uloho, the Chairman of the tribunal said the petition failed to establish the allegation of non-adherence with the Electoral Act during the election.

”The petitioner failed to establish the allegation of non-compliance with the electoral act and prove the case with cogent, credible and satisfactory evidence.

“All documents tendered by the petitioner were dumped on the tribunal and the star witness did not demonstrate any of the documents to link it with any of their material allegation in the petition,” she said.

However, Binani filed a petition challenging the declaration, alleging that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

Reacting, Sani Garba, the Counsel to Binani said he would study the judgment and intimate the petitioners on the next line of action.

