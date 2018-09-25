Trekker arrives Abuja after 34 days to endorse Atiku

news

34 days after leaving Lagos to trek to Abuja in his protest against President Muhammadu Buhari, Isa Mohammed Mukaila has arrived the FCT to endorse Abubakar Atiku.

Munkaila, who began trekking from Lagos to Abuja on August 23, 2018, arrived Abuja on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

The trekker told PM News that he was fulfilled to have trekked the distance from Lagos to Abuja against the second term aspiration of Buhari.

On how trekker achieved the task

Speaking on how he made the journey, which according to Google map is 655.9 km and should last 134 hours, Munkaila said he normally trekked from 6.00am to 6.00pm on daily basis and then slept somewhere before continuing his journey to Abuja.

He had initially planned to reach Abuja between 18 and 20 days, but because of a sore leg, the journey lasted for 34 days.

"As I trekked, I saw people angry with this present government because of hardship and failure to deliver on what was promised. When people see me, they hailed me for trekking. Some people were asking me if I was doing it for some political parties and I said no, but for the youths of this country. We are for good governance," he said.

Trekker explains why he endorsed Atiku

The trekker also explained why he chose to endorse one of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Abubakar Atiku.

Maintaining that he is not a politician, the trekker said based on people's view during his trek from Lagos to Abuja, he has decided to endorse the aspiration Atiku to become president next year.

"Because of what I have heard during my trek, I will endorse Atiku for 2019 presidency. If Atiku has the chance to govern, Nigeria will be a better place," he said.

He said when he got to Abuja, he went to the PDP National Secretariat and asked to see the National Chairman of the party, but was told he was away.