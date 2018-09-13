Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Traders purchase House of Reps’ form for market leader

In Anambra Traders purchase House of Reps’ form for market leader

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ezenwankwo is seeking nomination in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to represent Orumba North and South Federal Constituency.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Election countdown play Traders purchase House of Reps’ form for market leader (alummata)

Traders in Anambra have purchased Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for their South-East Chairman and House of Representatives aspirant, Mr Okwudili Ezenwankwo, to support his ambition for 2019 polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ezenwankwo is seeking nomination in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to represent Orumba North and South Federal Constituency.

The traders, operating under the auspices of Amalgamated Market Traders Association of Anambra (AMATAS), endorsed Ezenwankwo’s candidacy because of his proven leadership qualities.

Presenting the form to Ezenwankwo in Onitsha on Thursday, the Vice Chairman of the association, Chief Gozie Akudolu, expressed confidence in the aspirant’s ability to offer effective representation for traders and his constituents.

Akudolu expressed the hope that Ezenwankwo would help to address the challenges facing traders in the state, if given the mandate.

He listed the challenges to include the absence of a functional Inland Container Terminal in Onitsha and constant harassment by officials of the Nigerian Customs.

The Secretary-General of AMATAS, Mr Chuma Eruchalu, extolled Ezenwankwo’s laudable achievements in uniting the various market associations in the state.

Eruchalu also said that during his tenure, the aspirant helped to draw the association closer to government.

Mr Ezekiel Nnaemezie, the Director-General, Okwudili Ezenwankwo Campaign Organisation, thanked the traders for their show of solidarity.

Also, Ezenwankwo commended the traders for their kind gesture and promised to protect their interest and that of his constituency, if elected.

He said: “I am overwhelmed by your solidarity today. This project is a collective one.

“We have never produced a trader to represent our interest in the National Assembly.

“I will be the first person and I will be a strong voice for the traders, if elected,” Ezenwankwo said.

He further promised to attract Federal Government’s attention to erosion devastation in the South-East. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sowore Presidential aspirant protests Ooni Ogunwusi's lateness at Ife...bullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan  Oshiomhole is suffering from multiple personality...bullet
3 Femi Otedola Billionaire has accepted to run for Lagos Governor...bullet

Related Articles

Fayemi Ekiti Governor-elect cautions Fayose on supplementary budget
In Ekiti Ex-Works Minister, Adeyeye, joins senatorial race
2019 Elections 259 declare interests in 35 seats in Ekiti
Emmanuel Uduaghan Has ex Delta state Gov dumped PDP for APC?
Election 2019 ‘Osinbajo will be Buhari’s running mate again’—Presidency
Kola Ologbondiyan Senate leadership not party positions – PDP
Master Plan Read how APC senators are seriously plotting to impeach Saraki
Fayose PDP raises alarm over rumoured APC plot to impeach Ekiti Governor
Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola Aregbesola's Chief of Staff emerges APC candidate for Osun governorship election

Politics

INEC fixes February 10 for rerun bye-election
In Osun Election Observer group raises alarm over voter inducement
Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman
Ayuba Wabba NLC, Labour Party reject Mimiko as its Presidential flagbearer
Toke Benson plans to unseat Faleke at the House of Reps
Toke Benson APC legal adviser wants Faleke's seat at the House of Reps
APC says Dogara has no electoral value as he defects to PDP
Dogara APC says Speaker has no electoral value amid rumoured defection to PDP