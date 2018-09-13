Traders purchase House of Reps’ form for market leader

news

Traders in Anambra have purchased Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for their South-East Chairman and House of Representatives aspirant, Mr Okwudili Ezenwankwo, to support his ambition for 2019 polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ezenwankwo is seeking nomination in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to represent Orumba North and South Federal Constituency.

The traders, operating under the auspices of Amalgamated Market Traders Association of Anambra (AMATAS), endorsed Ezenwankwo’s candidacy because of his proven leadership qualities.

Presenting the form to Ezenwankwo in Onitsha on Thursday, the Vice Chairman of the association, Chief Gozie Akudolu, expressed confidence in the aspirant’s ability to offer effective representation for traders and his constituents.

Akudolu expressed the hope that Ezenwankwo would help to address the challenges facing traders in the state, if given the mandate.

He listed the challenges to include the absence of a functional Inland Container Terminal in Onitsha and constant harassment by officials of the Nigerian Customs.

The Secretary-General of AMATAS, Mr Chuma Eruchalu, extolled Ezenwankwo’s laudable achievements in uniting the various market associations in the state.

Eruchalu also said that during his tenure, the aspirant helped to draw the association closer to government.

Mr Ezekiel Nnaemezie, the Director-General, Okwudili Ezenwankwo Campaign Organisation, thanked the traders for their show of solidarity.

Also, Ezenwankwo commended the traders for their kind gesture and promised to protect their interest and that of his constituency, if elected.

He said: “I am overwhelmed by your solidarity today. This project is a collective one.

“We have never produced a trader to represent our interest in the National Assembly.

“I will be the first person and I will be a strong voice for the traders, if elected,” Ezenwankwo said.

He further promised to attract Federal Government’s attention to erosion devastation in the South-East.