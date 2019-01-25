In a statement by its national coordinator, Paul Ikonne on Friday, January 25, 2019, the group charged members to mobilise their households, neighbours, and friends to support and vote for President Buhari to exceed the 10 million vote target.

This decision, according to Ikonne, was reached at the NTFPMB leadership meeting held in Abuja.

"Traders were reminded that based on the achievements of President Buhari ranging from road infrastructure, security of life and property and more especially the Trader Moni among many others, there is need for PMB to be re-elected for the second term in order to consolidate on these achievements," Ikonne said.

"Buhari is a trader friendly president and as such traders will do everything within the law to mobilise support across board in order to exceed the 10 million votes they promised the president," he added.

The group also frowned at insinuations that the President was "shielding corrupt politicians" especially the recent publications on different dailies concerning former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu’s N7.2b trial where the judge was quoted saying “the court would await further directives to proceed with the trial”.

"Nigerians know that the fight against corruption is something that the president is passionate about and thus, such directives could not have come from him. We therefore warn politicians not to play politics with the fight against corruption."

Ikonne also cautioned former President Olusegun Obasanjo against "making unguarded utterances" against the Buhari administration.

"We also call on the elder statesman, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, to guard his utterances as an elder and lead by example, by standing by his words at all times as we find it difficult to comprehend the position of the former president concerning the wellbeing of Nigerians.

"Having told Nigerians consistently how well he knows Atiku and why Nigerians should not trust Atiku, why this dance in the market place? We therefore urge former President Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo to please speak so that we can listen.

"Nigerians have decided whom to vote and no amount of dancing in the market can change it. So we urge all Nigerians to stick with President Muhammadu Buhari so that come February 16th, the world will know that Nigerians have taken a stand."