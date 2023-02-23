Trade Union Congress appeals to members to vote Labour Party

It urged workers and their allies to be vigilant during the elections, which it said were crucial and might determine the immediate future of the country, especially in socio-economic terms and general well-being.

“Workers have the duty not only to cast their votes for candidates of their choice who are pro-labour and they can trust, but also to defend the sanctity of the electoral process.

”Congress hereby directs all our members in all the thirty-six states and the seven hundred and seventy-four local governments to be reminded that Labour party belongs to us, hence our appeal to all our members to vote for the labour party and all their candidates.

“Workers must keep in mind that where the political elites, some of who hold multiple nationalities, are rich enough to relocate abroad, the working people and the mass of the citizenry have no alternative but to stay in the country.

“Hence, the working class has a greater stake in ensuring not just the peaceful conduct of the elections, but also to safeguard general peace in the country including in the post-election period,“ the statement read in part.

The TUC urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure smooth elections in which the votes count, and called on politicians to play by the rules.

It also called on the police and other security agencies to maintain neutrality in the elections and be professional in their general conduct throughout the elections.

The Congress urged Nigerians to ensure that special protection was given to electoral officials.

According to congress, this includes over 200,000 National Youth Service Corps members engaged as ad-hoc staff to ensure smooth elections.

“These youth corps members are not only crucial for successful elections, but also, are part of the bulwark of our youths that can guarantee a future Nigeria.

“Governments at all levels have a primary duty to secure lives and property; so, they must protect all citizens before, during and after the elections,“ it said.

The TUC expressed concerns over the lingering currency crisis and government’s inability to find solutions to reduce the sufferings of the populace.