ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Trade Union Congress appeals to members to vote Labour Party

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged its members to vote the Labour Party and all its candidates in the general elections, which begin with the Presidential and National Assembly polls on Saturday.

labour party flag (TheGuardianNg)
labour party flag (TheGuardianNg)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It urged workers and their allies to be vigilant during the elections, which it said were crucial and might determine the immediate future of the country, especially in socio-economic terms and general well-being.

Workers have the duty not only to cast their votes for candidates of their choice who are pro-labour and they can trust, but also to defend the sanctity of the electoral process.

”Congress hereby directs all our members in all the thirty-six states and the seven hundred and seventy-four local governments to be reminded that Labour party belongs to us, hence our appeal to all our members to vote for the labour party and all their candidates.

“Workers must keep in mind that where the political elites, some of who hold multiple nationalities, are rich enough to relocate abroad, the working people and the mass of the citizenry have no alternative but to stay in the country.

Hence, the working class has a greater stake in ensuring not just the peaceful conduct of the elections, but also to safeguard general peace in the country including in the post-election period,“ the statement read in part.

The TUC urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure smooth elections in which the votes count, and called on politicians to play by the rules.

It also called on the police and other security agencies to maintain neutrality in the elections and be professional in their general conduct throughout the elections.

The Congress urged Nigerians to ensure that special protection was given to electoral officials.

According to congress, this includes over 200,000 National Youth Service Corps members engaged as ad-hoc staff to ensure smooth elections.

These youth corps members are not only crucial for successful elections, but also, are part of the bulwark of our youths that can guarantee a future Nigeria.

“Governments at all levels have a primary duty to secure lives and property; so, they must protect all citizens before, during and after the elections,“ it said.

The TUC expressed concerns over the lingering currency crisis and government’s inability to find solutions to reduce the sufferings of the populace.

It said that the suffering was not only much, but seemed not to be abating.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gateway International Cargo Airport world class – Osinbajo

Gateway International Cargo Airport world class – Osinbajo

Trade Union Congress appeals to members to vote Labour Party

Trade Union Congress appeals to members to vote Labour Party

Gov Buni empowers 68,000 Yobe indigents with N1.4bn, 100 cars

Gov Buni empowers 68,000 Yobe indigents with N1.4bn, 100 cars

Adamawa LP gov candidate dumps Obi, collapses structure for Tinubu

Adamawa LP gov candidate dumps Obi, collapses structure for Tinubu

Military destroys 61 illegal refineries, arrest 142 suspects in Niger Delta

Military destroys 61 illegal refineries, arrest 142 suspects in Niger Delta

Kwara govt declares Friday work-free day ahead of elections

Kwara govt declares Friday work-free day ahead of elections

IGP deploys 13 top officers to Kaduna 48hrs to election

IGP deploys 13 top officers to Kaduna 48hrs to election

Labour Party cries out over INEC’s omission of party on ballot papers in Lagos

Labour Party cries out over INEC’s omission of party on ballot papers in Lagos

Simon Ekpa: 7 things to know about the arrested IPOB leader

Simon Ekpa: 7 things to know about the arrested IPOB leader

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari and Odumegwu Ojukwu were the frontrunners for the 2003 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election