Buhari calls the US “United Kingdom of America”

We must first admit that we still look for that country on the map. But second off, how in the world did a whole President of the most populous black nation on earth make such a mistake about who is deemed the most disruptive American President yet, Donald Trump.

The problem was one of carelessness.

Lai Mohammed

and El-zakzaky's feeding.

Daddy Lai has had a wild 2018. Though he later claimed to have been the victim of clickbait stories and media twist agenda, he was wildly reported to have said Nigeria would declare war on Israel is Nnamdi Kanu was not produced.

Even worse, he was reported to have claimed that the federal government feeds Shiites leader, Ibrahim El-ZakZaky with a whopping N3.5m per month.

Whether dear Ibrahim eats dinosaurs and endangered species per meal, we are yet to find out.

Yomi Shogunle

Earlier this week, Pulse reported the case of a couple that was disgraced by residents of a particular area of Lagos for having sex in a car during the shining light of day. First off, we must admit, konji na bastard.

Second off, it created a storm of questions and intellectual debates in the thin walls of sexual thirst and pheromone-charged clarification-seeking. Up stepped the blundering Lagos State Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Yomi Shogunle to save the day;

What he said was, however, hogwash. It has since been proved that having sex in public attracts a penalty of two years imprisonment. Mr. Shogunle had succeeded in misleading a lot of Nigerians by that time, though.

Ambode and the ‘World Press Conference’

You know what happens when a politician loses both the electorate and his supposed ‘godfather’ in one fell swoop after the ill-fortune had been brewing over the few months preceding that? He crashes and burns.

Lagosians had been criticizing Governor Akinwunmi Ambode over the 20 months preceding this press conference that held at the Government House Press Centre at 2:00 p.m on September 30, 2018.

There were also reports that he had lost the support of his supposed godfather, instrumental in him getting elected in the first place, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu - arguably the most powerful politician in the south-west, Nigeria. As the primaries neared and Babajide Sanwo-Olu started to gain a viral following, the Governor had to do something.

So he decided to hold a seemingly desperate ‘World Press Conference’ to address issues. In there, he pointed fingers without mentioning names. Little did he know it was going to be the final nail in his coffin; the electorate further distanced themselves and party heads probably lost faith.

He could not even answer the four key questions asked of him, but only craved to intimate how he is a victim to apparently garner pity. What followed, he became the first APC governor to lose a second term bid in Lagos.

1.) Lazy Nigerian Youths

A truly infamous moment from the leader of a country. While speaking to the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster, London, England on Wednesday, 18 April 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari, said that a lot of Nigerian youths have not been to school but expect everything to be free — including education and healthcare free — because the country is an oil-producing state.

The moment caused a revolt amongst young Nigerians who didn’t appreciate the negative portrayal despite their hard work to break even in a country of immense difficulties. It was a terrible moment.