Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Ima Elijah

Politicians’ children holding vital political positions in the current administration.

Bello and his dad, Nasir El-Rufai

Apples do not fall far from trees. These individuals, hailing from illustrious political families, have stepped into the political limelight, embodying the legacy of their parents.

Here is a list of top politicians' children in vital political positions in Nigeria,

Ifeanyi Okowa and Marilyn Okowa [Track News]
Ifeanyi Okowa and Marilyn Okowa [Track News] Pulse Nigeria
She serves as a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, representing Ika North East constituency (PDP)

Late Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala and son
Late Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala and son Pulse Nigeria

He is a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ogbomoso North, South and Oriire Federal Constituency (APC)

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu and James Ibori
Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu and James Ibori Pulse Nigeria

She is a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, representing Ethiope West constituency (PDP)

Bello and his dad, Nasir El-Rufai Pulse Nigeria

He serves as a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly.

Ima Elijah
