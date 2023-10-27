Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Here is a list of top politicians' children in vital political positions in Nigeria,

Marilyn Okowa-Daramola is a daughter to former governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa

She serves as a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, representing Ika North East constituency (PDP)

Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala is the son of the late former Governor of Oyo State Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala

He is a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ogbomoso North, South and Oriire Federal Constituency (APC)

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu is daughter to former governor of Delta State James Ibori

She is a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, representing Ethiope West constituency (PDP)

Bello El-Rufai is a son of former governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai

