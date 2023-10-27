Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Apples do not fall far from trees. These individuals, hailing from illustrious political families, have stepped into the political limelight, embodying the legacy of their parents.
Politicians’ children holding vital political positions in the current administration.
Here is a list of top politicians' children in vital political positions in Nigeria,
Marilyn Okowa-Daramola is a daughter to former governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa
She serves as a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, representing Ika North East constituency (PDP)
Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala is the son of the late former Governor of Oyo State Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala
He is a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ogbomoso North, South and Oriire Federal Constituency (APC)
Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu is daughter to former governor of Delta State James Ibori
She is a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, representing Ethiope West constituency (PDP)
Bello El-Rufai is a son of former governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai
He serves as a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly.
