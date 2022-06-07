RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tonye Cole endorses Amaechi for APC presidential ticket

Damilare Famuyiwa

Tonye Cole revealed that former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has been at the forefront of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari. Therefore, he is his preferred candidate.

Business mogul, Tonye Cole has disclosed that Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation, is his preferred candidate, and he’s strongly rooting for him to clinch the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an exclusive interview secured with this writer where he made this known, the co-founder of Sahara Group, who’s the APC candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Rivers State, said Amaechi has been the front runner of APC from the beginning, adding that he remains the best among the other candidates.

From Rivers state perspective, we are standing behind Rotimi Amaechi, who has been the front runner from the beginning of this process, all the way till now,” he stated.

Speaking further, he predicted a healthy election at the ongoing event, as he expressed confidence that the best candidate would eventually be elected.

At the end of today, we are seeing very healthy APC primaries, where you have strong candidates vying for the top position, and that is how it should be,” he added.

Addressing controversy surrounding a consensus candidate, Cole explained that “it is one of the mechanisms a party will use to whittle down numbers and bring out their best, because the party knows each person's strength and their witnesses.”

He, however, promised that if by consensus the APC leadership selects one of the top contenders, then as party people, he will join others to stand behind the party’s decision and that candidate.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

