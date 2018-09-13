Pulse.ng logo
Toke Benson plans to unseat Faleke at the House of Reps

Toke Benson APC legal adviser wants Faleke's seat at the House of Reps

Toke Benson plans to unseat Faleke at the House of Reps play

APC's assistant legal adviser in Lagos has concluded plans to contest against James Faleke for the Ikeja federal constituency seat.

Adetoke Benson-Awoyinka, the assistant Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has her eyes on unseating James Faleke, the current representative of the Ikeja Federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

Benson-Awoyinka recently made known her reasons for planning to unseat the incumbent representative of the constituency recently.

The legal practitioner said, "Indeed Ikeja is very strategic and that is why we need the best brains and the right mindset at the helm of affairs. Ikeja shouldn’t be the place for mediocre ideas.

James Faleke play

James Faleke

(PM News)

 

"Ikeja in the last few years has been bereft of good representation in the hands of a man who is otherwise saddled with the quest to lead his native people in Kogi State.

"The issues of Ikeja have been put on the back burner due to “ghost” representation where our Representative had been otherwise engaged in a prolonged battle to win the governorship race in Kogi State," she said.

ALSO READ: Faleke reacts to Governor Bello’s Supreme Court victory

My passion to give back is the drive - Toke Benson-Awoyinka

Speaking on her drive behind her involvement in politics, Benson-Awoyinka said her drive has always been the passion to give back to the people.

"My passion to give back to my people and nation calls for a more challenging responsibility.

"As a trained lawyer with almost 30years post call experience, where else but to focus on making good and necessary laws in all spheres of life and addressing so many wrongs and loopholes in our constitution," she said.

play (Twitter/Gbenga Ashafa)

 

She further said her service to APC as Assistant Legal Adviser is more sacrificial in her area of expertise as a lawyer.

"The party executive at the state is the engine room which births the government from the local government, to the state executive and legislatures, all the way to the Presidency.

"Working as a state officer merely lays a good foundation and serves as a good stepping stone into the heart of politicking. It exposed me to the inner workings of the organisational aspect of politics.

"At the state you learn to deal with people from all works of life, people relationship and management skills are most important.

Faleke is currently representing the Ikeja constituency at the Federal House of Representatives under the APC.

The lawmaker recently announced his intention to contest for the same seat again under the APC.

