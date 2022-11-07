‘To hell with Atiku’, Ortom fumes as PDP crisis worsens

The governor while hosting his colleagues from Rivers, Oyo, Abia and Enugu States to a dinner party in Makurdi said ‘to hell with Atiku’.

Ortom said he won’t support Atiku’s presidential bid to continue the killing of his people.

While lamenting the killing of 18 persons in his council area last Friday, the governor said he would not support a Fulani man to become Nigeria's president.

Pulse Nigeria

“To hell with Atiku and anyone supporting him. They should go and tell him. You want me to be slave for a Fulani. It’s better I die. Anybody supporting Atiku is an enemy of Benue.

“My people are being killed and you want me to be quiet.

“My tenure ends in May and you can do whatever you want if you think you have the powers. I have written my will. When I gave it to my wife, she cried all night. If I die at 62, many of my mates have gone long time ago and If I die today, I’m a fulfilled person but let it be recorded that I died resisting the invasion and killing of my people.

“I will never support a Fulani man to become president. If there is another person who is ready to work with me and ensure the security of my people, I will work with him,” Ortom said.

Recall that in October, Ortom and Benue elders withdrew their support for Atiku.

Ortom accused Atiku of working against the interest of Benue residents.