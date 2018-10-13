2019 Elections: Titi Abubakar urges women to vote for credible leadership

Pulse.ng logo
Titi Abubakar urges women to vote for credible leadership

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mrs Titilayo Atiku, the wife of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar play Titi Abubakar urges women to vote for credible leadership (wikimedia)

Chief Titi Abubakar, wife of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday urged women to vote for credible leaders in the 2019 general elections.

Abubakar, who is also the founder of Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation(WOTCLEF), said this while speaking at the 2018 Diocesan Women Conference of the Church of Nigeria ( Anglican Communion) in Abuja.

The 19th annual conference had the theme “Be a living epistle”.

She advised them to participate actively in the forthcoming election and also contest for leadership positions.

She said, “through this, we shall raise a generation of conscientious leaders who will have the fear of God in them to do all the needful to develop our dear nation.

“We as women must rise up to the task of reshaping our country by providing our intuitive ideas to support the developmental ideals of Nigeria.

She further challenged them to endeavour to raise good children, capable of taking leadership positions in the future.

“We must endeavour to raise good children and of course inspire them to do the same to their children.

“Through this, we shall raise a generation of conscientious leaders who will have the fear of God in them to do all the needful to develop our dear Nation.

“Trust me my dear women; for Nigeria? There is Hope!

In her address, Mrs Nkasiobi Okoh, the wife of the Primate and National President, Mothers’ Union/Women’s Guild of the church, also urged women to be living epistles.

Okoh also advised women to render service unto the Lord heartily and in accordance with His standard.

She reminded the women that God did not create anyone to be a liability and for this reason, everyone should discover and key into God’s purpose for her, being guided by His standard.

She, however stressed that every woman as a “Christian daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, you have roles to play at all levels’’, stressing that being a Christian woman is a calling.

Do your work with passion and every sense of responsibility for we shall be accountable to the Lord.’’

Okoh further charged the women to make God the ultimate goal of their service; employing all the good virtues God had endowed them with.

She implored the youths ahead of the 2019 general elections not to allowed themselves to be used for election violence.

She reminded them of their obligations to their fatherland to actively participate in the elections. 

