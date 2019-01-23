Titi Abubakar, the wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised Nigerian voters that her husband will liberate the country from bondage as president.

While speaking at a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Abeokuta, Ogun State, she said everything has worsened under the government of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in just nearly four years.

According to her, Atiku is experienced well enough to turn the nation's fortunes around for good.

She said, "You have no other president than Atiku. He was there before as vice president. He has done it before and he will do it again.

"He was the one who led President Obasanjo's economic team. The eight years was meaningful to Nigeria. The APC government is barely four years in power and everything has gone worse.

"We're in bondage. Vote Atiku to liberate us. It's an inclusive government that we are going to have because it would be the government by the people and for the people. We want to be the servant of our people because we are the chosen one."

2019 presidential race

Even though the election is expected to be a keen contest between Atiku and incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, of the APC, they both face competitionfrom 71 others candidates.Some of the other candidates include Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC),Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim of Peoples Trust (PT) and many more.