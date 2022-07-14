RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu/Shettima ticket best formula for APC – Sankara

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Danladi Sankara (APC-Jigawa) has lauded Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for picking Sen. Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 presidential poll, saying it is a good formula to win the election.

APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]
APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

Sankara, also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by his media aide Mr Muhammad Nazifi.

Recommended articles

He described Shettima as competent, cerebral, tested and an accomplished leader and administrator that would add value to the presidency of Tinubu.

“By the choice of Shettima as his running mate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has proven himself as a leader with great wisdom and vision to assemble capable people to assist him provide desired leadership that would improve welfare of Nigerians.

“Shettima is capable and well prepared, we are together with him in this 9th Senate and everyone is aware of his leadership capabilities.

” He will compliment efforts of Tinubu to bring about the desired progress and development of the nation, ” he said.

Sankara said there was no need for apprehensions on the party’s Muslim-Muslim,adding that Tinubu and Shettima were both patriotic Nigerians.

He said the duo were conscious of the requirements of equity and justice in leadership and public administration.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun guber: Court dismisses suit seeking APC, Oyetola’s disqualification

Osun guber: Court dismisses suit seeking APC, Oyetola’s disqualification

Akeredolu signs first amendment to Amotekun law

Akeredolu signs first amendment to Amotekun law

ASUU Strike: No Collective Bargaining Agreement awaiting signing by Mr President–FG

ASUU Strike: No Collective Bargaining Agreement awaiting signing by Mr President–FG

Tinubu/Shettima ticket best formula for APC – Sankara

Tinubu/Shettima ticket best formula for APC – Sankara

Osun: Nigeria can only change if you vote out old politicians – Peter Obi

Osun: Nigeria can only change if you vote out old politicians – Peter Obi

Ganduje cautions Babachir over outburst against Muslim-Muslim ticket

Ganduje cautions Babachir over outburst against Muslim-Muslim ticket

Bauchi NNPP exco rejects State Chairman’s suspension

Bauchi NNPP exco rejects State Chairman’s suspension

Reasons Lagosians should want Funke Akindele as Deputy Governor [Pulse Comment]

Reasons Lagosians should want Funke Akindele as Deputy Governor [Pulse Comment]

Buhari says he won’t leave any assets for his children to inherit

Buhari says he won’t leave any assets for his children to inherit

Trending

BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Yusuf Baba Ahmed

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Babachir Lawal

Peter Obi will not divide Nigeria if elected president – Northern elders

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)

10 interesting facts you should know about Tinubu's running mate, Shettima

APC Vice Presidential candidate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]