Tinubu’s victory well deserved —minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo says Sen. Bola Tinubu’s victory in the Feb. 25 presidential election is a well deserved one.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Adebayo, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ifedayo Sayo, described the outcome as the people’s verdict.

According to him, the outcome of the election was a product of collective action by the leaders of the APC, who worked day and night to ensure the party’s victory in the election.

Adebayo said that Tinubu’s victory showed that his campaign message of “Renewed Hope” met the expectations of Nigerians.

“This accounted for the massive votes recorded by the party in the different parts of the country at the election,” the minister said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

