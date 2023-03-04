ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu’s victory, sign of renewed hope for Nigeria – Wamakko

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has congratulated the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu over his landslide victory at the Feb 25, presidential election.

Tinubu’s victory, sign of renewed hope for Nigeria – Wamakko. [NAN]

The lawmaker, who is the APC leader in the state expressed confidence that Tinubu would bring more positive developmental projects to bolster the growth of Nigeria.

“I thank the people of Sokoto State for voting Tinubu massively during the polls and appeal to them replicate the feat during the forthcoming Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“We should come out en masse, without any fear of intimidation from anybody and cast our votes for APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Ahmad Aliyu and all the party’s candidates for the seats of the State House of Assembly,” Wamakko urged.

He, however, expressed dismay over a video clip that went viral on social media platforms of a high personality in the state belonging to an opposition political party.

”He was calling on members of the vigilante group and thugs to support that party actualise its political dreams.

“This personality should know he was given the Holy Book (Qur’an) to swear that he will protect the integrity, lives and property of the good people of all Sokoto state.

“But, unfortunately he resorted to go violent just to achieving his selfish political goals.

“As such, I am advising him to fear the Almighty Allah to rescind his action in the best interest of the good people of our state,” Wamakko said.

Meanwhile, APC gubernatorial candidate in the State, Ahmad Aliyu has received Alhaji Kasimu Malami from Sarkin Zamfara ‘A’ Ward of Sokoto South Local Government, who defected to APC from PDP.

Aliyu, while welcoming the newcomer into APC, assured him of equal treatment in its affairs.

