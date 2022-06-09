Tinubu’s victory shows tenacity, acceptability — Sen. Bamidele

He said that winning the keenly and highly pulsating shadow poll confirmed Tinubu’s wizardry in politicking and how strong his stature had become in national politics.

Bamidele who is Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal matters, said that with the emergence of Tinubu, victory is certain for APC in the 2023 presidential poll.

“The National Leader of our great party, the ACP, Tinubu, is an enigma with wide and electrifying network of friends, development partners who can facilitate victory for APC,” he said.

The serving senator who doubles as the Chairman Southern Senators Forum, added that Tinubu’s political dexterity and astuteness in building men and setting up strong and unbreakable team would assume national dimension with him as the president and going by his antecedents in Lagos State as a governor.

Bamidele praised President Muhammadu Buhari and the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) for conducting a free, fair and credible primary, saying this buttressed the point that the APC stands tall in promotion of democratic ethos.

“Let me, for myself and on behalf of the Southern Senators Forum of the 9th Senate, congratulate my leader and mentor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory at the poll.

“In fact, this was a victory well-earned and deserved. It is also a victory so sweet and so timely at an extremely crucial stage of our democratic growth and nation building.

“I salute those who contested with him for their brotherly and sportsmanship spirits.

“I appreciate most especially Govs. Kayode Fayemi, Abubakar Badaru, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Sen Ajayi Borroffice and others for showing patriotic zeal and stepping down for this living legend in respect of his contributions to democratic growth.

“Tinubu has been recognised as a strong pillar of democracy for 32 years, building men and defending democracy at the risk of his life.

“He represents one of the tripod and fulcrums on which democracy turns and rotates in the country.

“I owe the unwavering belief that with Asiwaju in the saddle, Nigeria’s political and economic prosperities will blossom, given his high proclivity for creativity and harnessing global corporate and diplomatic networks at his disposal.”