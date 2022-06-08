RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu’s victory shows his acceptability in north as bridge builder — Ganduje

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the just-concluded APC presidential primary showed his acceptability in the north as a bridge builder.

Ganduje made the remarks in his congratulatory message to Tinubu through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, on Wednesday in Kano.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s landslide victory in the just-concluded presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) shows his high degree of acceptability in the north, as a bridge builder,” he said.

He said the entire process was conducted peacefully and thanked all those who participated in it for promoting good democratic process.

Ganduje expressed optimism that the election would make APC stronger as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.

He praised northern governors for their unanimous decision to shift power to the south and also President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting their proposal.

“This patriotic decision will further cement all parts of the country.

“President Buhari’s role in making sure that democratic principles are safeguarded in the process is highly commendable and exemplary,” he said.

Ganduje called on all aspirants that could not make it at the primary election to support the winner in the interest of the party and nation in general.

