Tinubu’s Victory: Emergence of True Democrat – Ganduje

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has described the emergence of Sen. Ahmed Tinubu of the APC winner in the 2023 presidential election as the emergence of true democrat.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abdullahi Ganduje (TheNation)
He said this a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, on Wednesday in Kano.

Ganduje applauded the hard political struggle and commitment of Tinubu’s political dynasty, which formed elements from across the nation, in making sure that the presidential candidate won the entire process.

“Tinubu’s genuine investment in human, national development and national integration played some critical roles in endearing him to all sections of the country,” he observed.

Adding that, “Tinubu’s decades-long fight for the restoration of democracy in the country, is well understood by Nigerians. Hence we see wisdom and valid reason for entrusting our future to him.”

While assuring that, the President-elect would evolve strategies in facing problems plaguing the nation, Ganduje lauded the party leadership and membership for standing firm to this point.

Tinubu, according to Ganduje “is a master strategist, a builder of man and space, an acknowledged brilliant political leader, a leader with national spread, an enduring and ensuring promoter of sustainable democracy and development and a skilful mover.”

With the above and many other factors that worked around the emerged winner of the presidential poll, Ganduje explained further that, “With our President-elect, Tinubu, leading the largest democracy in Africa, our continent will definitely benefit from the wealth of experience for the development of the continent.”

“Tinubu’s victory will not only benefit our motherland Nigeria, it will at the same time be a morale booster for Africa, as a continent and for the practice of global democracy,” he concluded.

