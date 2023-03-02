ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu’s victory, a win for democracy – Matawalle

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has described the victory of Sen. Bola Tinubu in the just concluded Presidential election, as a win for democracy.

Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Shehusintalii]
Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Shehusintalii]

Matawalle said this in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Malam Zailani Bappa.

Nigerians have made a choice to allow democracy thrive in the country”, the governor, who is also the North West Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, added.

He commended the resilience of Nigerians who voted for the right candidate the country deserved at this crucial moment of its transition.

Matawalle described the President-elect as pragmatic, experienced, balanced and a true democrat who would meet the aspirations of all Nigerians.

“Nigerians should expect a build-up to a massive economic reconstruction, infrastructural and human capital development. We have not made a wrong choice,” he assured.

The governor prayed for the successful implementation of all APC plans for the reconstruction of Nigeria’s socio-economic life.

“We shall all put our hands on deck to ensure that the country succeeds; our party, under the new leadership and Presidency of Tinubu will not fail our confidence”, he said.

