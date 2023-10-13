ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance

Ima Elijah

Tinubu's official Twitter account lacks the grey checkmark denoting government recognition after 4 months as president.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Despite his 4-months old position as the President of Nigeria, Tinubu's Twitter handle lacks the distinctive grey checkmark indicating a verified government or multilateral official.

Tinubu's twitter page
Tinubu's twitter page Pulse Nigeria

Twitter is relevant for governance and identity in Nigeria as it serves as a crucial platform for official communication, public discourse, and global perception, shaping the country's image and facilitating direct interaction between leaders and citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter's verification system employs a blue checkmark for accounts that have an active subscription to Twitter Premium and meet their stringent eligibility criteria. Conversely, government officials, including heads of state (Presidents), deputy heads of state, and national-level cabinet members, are designated with a grey checkmark, signifying their governmental authority and responsibility.

Notably, accounts alike possitioned like President Joe Biden adhere to this standard, proudly displaying the grey checkmark on their profiles, indicating their official status. However, Tinubu's account remains conspicuously absent from this recognition, raising questions about Nigeria's attention to global image.

Joe Biden's Twitter page
Joe Biden's Twitter page Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

During his campaign last year, Tinubu disclosed his decision to remain inactive on social media due to the deleterious impact of abusive comments.

The former Lagos State governor revealed that the barrage of negativity triggered anger within him, leading him to abstain from reading social media posts.

Instead, he opted for a more serene approach, relying on his children and staff members to filter and relay pertinent information. When faced with excessively negative comments, he simply advised them to disregard the content.

However, despite Tinubu's prudent choice to avoid social media toxicity, his account has remained active, indicating a potential delegation, who is responsible for the oversight in the application for the appropriate Twitter recognition.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt seals Mile 12 Int'l, Owode Onirin market over filthy environment

Lagos Govt seals Mile 12 Int'l, Owode Onirin market over filthy environment

Tinubu appoints 14 CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Investment

Tinubu appoints 14 CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Investment

BAT Media felicitate Seyi Tinubu on birthday

BAT Media felicitate Seyi Tinubu on birthday

Ex-Minister of Commerce, Bello Maitama dies at 76

Ex-Minister of Commerce, Bello Maitama dies at 76

Why is President Tinubu’s Twitter checkmark not grey yet?

Why is President Tinubu’s Twitter checkmark not grey yet?

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance

Speaker pledges support for renovation of facilities at Katsina Polytechnic

Speaker pledges support for renovation of facilities at Katsina Polytechnic

Stakeholders urge Bauchi Govt to establish sanitary pad bank in all schools

Stakeholders urge Bauchi Govt to establish sanitary pad bank in all schools

Shell confirms oil spill from its station in Peremabiri LG, Bayelsa

Shell confirms oil spill from its station in Peremabiri LG, Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. [Premium Times]

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's request to support his suit on Tinubu's certificate

Here, we uncover the stories of politicians whose careers now have the shadow of forged certificates scandals.

5 Nigerian politicians who had certificate forgery controversies

Professor Wole Soyinka [Books Live]

Wole Soyinka was rusticated from University of Ibadan – Obaseki

After the musician announced the title of his new song 'MC Oluomo' last month, he came under intense citicism from Peter Obi's supporters

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck