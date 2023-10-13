Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance

Despite his 4-months old position as the President of Nigeria, Tinubu's Twitter handle lacks the distinctive grey checkmark indicating a verified government or multilateral official.

Twitter is relevant for governance and identity in Nigeria as it serves as a crucial platform for official communication, public discourse, and global perception, shaping the country's image and facilitating direct interaction between leaders and citizens.

About Twitter's verification system

Twitter's verification system employs a blue checkmark for accounts that have an active subscription to Twitter Premium and meet their stringent eligibility criteria. Conversely, government officials, including heads of state (Presidents), deputy heads of state, and national-level cabinet members, are designated with a grey checkmark, signifying their governmental authority and responsibility.

Notably, accounts alike possitioned like President Joe Biden adhere to this standard, proudly displaying the grey checkmark on their profiles, indicating their official status. However, Tinubu's account remains conspicuously absent from this recognition, raising questions about Nigeria's attention to global image.

Background

During his campaign last year, Tinubu disclosed his decision to remain inactive on social media due to the deleterious impact of abusive comments.

The former Lagos State governor revealed that the barrage of negativity triggered anger within him, leading him to abstain from reading social media posts.

Instead, he opted for a more serene approach, relying on his children and staff members to filter and relay pertinent information. When faced with excessively negative comments, he simply advised them to disregard the content.