Tinubu’s son visits Miyetti-Allah, seeks support for father, Shettima

Tinubu also called on the youth to vote for the APC during the Feb. 25 and March 11 general elections for renewed hope for Nigeria.

He said: ”Let us all go and collect our PVCs before the deadline and vote APC.

“A vote for Tinubu/Shettima will carry the youth along as a priority as stated in their manifesto.”

Tinubu also stated his unreserved gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing his dad, the APC Presidential candidate, and his running mate Kashim Shettima.

He further said that the youth wing of the APC/City Boy Youth Movement would always work with the Fulanis in ensuring that the APC won the general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu was conferred with the chieftaincy title of “Sokajo Fulbe” (the Ambassador of the Fulani Youth).

Leader of the youth movement, Mr Favour Abayomi who also canvased the support of Miyetti-Allah, described Tinubu and Shettima as the best candidates for the presidency.

In his response, Bodejo said that the association’s decision to endorse and support the candidacy of Tinubu/Shettima was due to the group’s community engagement with stakeholders and community leaders across the country.