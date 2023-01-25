Why this matters: Anambra is the home of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Obi was also a two-term-serving governor of the state.
Tinubu’s son bags chieftaincy title in Peter Obi’s state of origin
Seyi Tinubu, the son of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, was conferred with a chieftaincy title in Anambra state.
About Seyi’s new title: Seyi was honoured with the title of ‘Nwannedinamba’ by traditional ruler of the Mbaukwu kingdom, Igwe Peter Anukwui.
The coronation ceremony held in Awka South Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Seyi gives vote of thanks: the new chief thanked the monarch, who awarded him the title, for the honour and went on to appeal to Anambra state residents to vote for his father in the forthcoming presidential election.
