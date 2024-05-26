ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Rivers crisis will end with Tinubu’s intervention - Ex-presidential candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rift has polarised the State House of Assembly with lawmakers loyal to both political gladiators electing different Speakers to lead the House.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Onovo, an activist and Head of Policy Positions at, the Movement for Fundamental Change (MFC), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

He said the political crisis in the oil-rich state had lingered for too long, adding the president’s intervention was needed to end it.

According to him, the crisis will end the moment the President calls the Minister of Federal Capital Territory and immediate past governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike and talk to him about the need to end his rift with the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only Tinubu can stop the political crisis in Rivers. The President just need to call Nyesom Wike and talk to him. The crisis will stop if Tinubu tells Wike to sheathe his sword.

“Wike is working with the President as minister. I think the President can talk to him and his loyalists in River to maintain peace.

“All the President just needs is to tell the former governor of the state to concentrate on his work in Abuja and leave the affairs of Rivers to those running the state right now.

“That is all, and Wike will listen. The minister knows what it means not to listen to the President. So, Tinubu can intervene in this matter” he said.

Onovo described godfatherism as a problem in politics, saying it was affecting the delivery of good governance and democratic dividends

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the former NCP chieftain, the political space must be purged of godfatherism as it is a veritable source of instability.

NAN reports that Rivers has witnessed political tension lately owing to the rift between Wike and Gov. Fubara.

The rift has polarised the State House of Assembly with lawmakers loyal to both political gladiators electing different Speakers to lead the House.

Lawmakers loyal to Wike recently dumped the ruling PDP to join APC, while a couple of commissioners loyal to the minister have quit Fubara’s cabinet.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki begins payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Edo workers

Obaseki begins payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Edo workers

Tinubu inaugurates 27km road in Bayelsa, pledges commitment to Niger Delta

Tinubu inaugurates 27km road in Bayelsa, pledges commitment to Niger Delta

Hajj 2024: Nigeria loses second pilgrim in Mecca in 2 days

Hajj 2024: Nigeria loses second pilgrim in Mecca in 2 days

3 arrested for trying to smuggle hard drugs into police cell for a suspect

3 arrested for trying to smuggle hard drugs into police cell for a suspect

Obaseki takes free rice distribution to Edo Central

Obaseki takes free rice distribution to Edo Central

Stanbic IBTC's Transformative 'Adopt-A-School' Initiative: Empowering Nigeria's future

Stanbic IBTC's Transformative 'Adopt-A-School' Initiative: Empowering Nigeria's future

FG drags 36 governors to Supreme Court over LG autonomy

FG drags 36 governors to Supreme Court over LG autonomy

Automotive Council commends Tinubu's vision for auto industry

Automotive Council commends Tinubu's vision for auto industry

Plateau govt renovates, equips over 300 PHCs, 17 general hospitals

Plateau govt renovates, equips over 300 PHCs, 17 general hospitals

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

Sim Fubara, Goodluck Jonathan and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Our current interest is Nigeria's survival not 2027 elections - Peter Obi [Vanguard]

Our current interest is Nigeria's survival not 2027 elections - Peter Obi

Hon Aminu Sani Jaji [Facebook]

Sani Jaji: INEC gets notice to recall Zamfara APC Rep member