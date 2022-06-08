RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu’s emergence, collective wish of party members - Fayemi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti says the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a collective wish of party members.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and the National leader for APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (SunshineTruth)
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and the National leader for APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (SunshineTruth)

Fayemi made the assertion in a statement signed by Mr Yinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti.

Recommended articles

The governor said Tinubu had proven his dedication and competence to lead the country at a very important time in history.

Fayemi, who stepped down for Tinubu at the just concluded APC special convention in Abuja, described the APC flag-bearer as a long distance runner with the capacity to lead the country to greater heights .

“It is a great moment for our party. I congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu for the well- deserved victory and the leadership of the party as well as the convention committee members for a great job.

“Collectively, we shall move from this convention venue with greater determination to strengthen the party and work assiduously for the success of the party in the 2023 elections,” he said.

Fayemi congratulated Tinubu,a former governor of Lagos State,on his victory at the convention and emergence as APC presidential flag bearer for the 2023 election.

He congratulated the party leadership and the convention planning committee for the successful conduct of the special convention and presidential primary.

Fayemi also used the opportunity to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for superintending over a free, fair, and credible process as national leader of the party.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How human traffickers find their victims — NAPTIP

How human traffickers find their victims — NAPTIP

Tinubu’s emergence, collective wish of party members - Fayemi

Tinubu’s emergence, collective wish of party members - Fayemi

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu

My experience convinced me to run against you, Lawan greets Tinubu

My experience convinced me to run against you, Lawan greets Tinubu

Akeredolu congratulates Tinubu, hails other aspirants

Akeredolu congratulates Tinubu, hails other aspirants

APC primary: Keyamo fires shot at Obasanjo after Tinubu's emergence

APC primary: Keyamo fires shot at Obasanjo after Tinubu's emergence

Kwakwaso emerges NNPP Presidential Candidate

Kwakwaso emerges NNPP Presidential Candidate

Tinubu’s victory shows his acceptability in north as bridge builder — Ganduje

Tinubu’s victory shows his acceptability in north as bridge builder — Ganduje

From Starboy to City Boy: The nicknames of Nigeria's Presidential aspirants

From Starboy to City Boy: The nicknames of Nigeria's Presidential aspirants

Trending

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

LIVE UPDATES APC presidential primary

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Bakare, Okorocha, others dropped by APC presidential screening committee.

Produce a consensus candidate before the primary - Buhari charges aspirants

Breaking: Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency. (ChannelsTV)

Without my support, Buhari wouldn't be president - Tinubu

Bola Tinubu (L) and President Muhammadu Buhari (R)