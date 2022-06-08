Tinubu’s emergence, collective wish of party members - Fayemi

The governor said Tinubu had proven his dedication and competence to lead the country at a very important time in history.

Fayemi, who stepped down for Tinubu at the just concluded APC special convention in Abuja, described the APC flag-bearer as a long distance runner with the capacity to lead the country to greater heights .

“It is a great moment for our party. I congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu for the well- deserved victory and the leadership of the party as well as the convention committee members for a great job.

“Collectively, we shall move from this convention venue with greater determination to strengthen the party and work assiduously for the success of the party in the 2023 elections,” he said.

Fayemi congratulated Tinubu,a former governor of Lagos State,on his victory at the convention and emergence as APC presidential flag bearer for the 2023 election.

He congratulated the party leadership and the convention planning committee for the successful conduct of the special convention and presidential primary.