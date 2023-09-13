Tinubu's classmate from Chicago State University finally speaks out

President Tinubu's educational credentials have been a subject of intense scrutiny, particularly among opposition parties eager to find any loopholes that could jeopardize his presidency.

Critics have questioned why the former Lagos State Governor couldn't identify any former classmates from his time at the institution, casting doubt on his attendance.

The controversy reached international proportions when former Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, filed a legal request in the United States seeking access to Tinubu's Chicago University records.

However, Durojaiye Ogunsanya, in an exclusive interview with TVC News, shed light on the matter. Ogunsanya confirmed that he and President Tinubu had indeed attended Chicago State University and graduated together in 1979.

During the interview, Ogunsanya stated, "We met in school at Chicago State University, where we were both enrolled in the College of Accounting Business and Administrative, majoring in Accounting. We shared the same classes, and we graduated together in 1979."