The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, sidestepped questions on the subject of a bullion van that breezed into one of the houses of APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, around the time of Nigeria’s general elections in February 2019.

Pictures of the bullion van breezing into the property as a crowd thronged the place in typical fashion, went viral at the time; amid insinuations that the incident was one more evidence of the governing APC perfecting plans to rig and buy the vote.

Tinubu's answer

Asked about the van(s), Tinubu said as a private citizen, no one should be asking him about a money van driving into his compound because it really is no one's business what he chooses to do with his money.

He also said he’s never been awarded a contract by a Muhammadu Buhari presidency he helped enthrone twice in succession.

Tinubu and his bullion van, inset (Breaking Times)

“Excuse me, is it my money or government money? So, even if I have money to spend in my premises, what is your headache?” Tinubu asked a reporter.

“Excuse me, if I don’t represent any agency of government and I have money to spend, if I have money, if I like, I give it to the people free of charge. As long as it's not to buy votes.”

Magu doesn't have time for Tinubu questions

Activists have been goading the EFCC to probe the bullion van incident for months, pointing out that the appearance of a money van in the home of a powerful political party chieftain, was one more evidence of corruption within Nigeria’s patronage network and governing party.

During an interactive session with journalists on Friday, November 1, 2019 Magu avoided questions on the bullion van altogether.

Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, avoids a Tinubu question (The Nation)

“You want me to talk about a petition here? Next question, please,” Magu said.

Reports say petitions surrounding the money van and Tinubu's alleged corruption have been sitting untouched in the office of the EFCC.

A Tinubu spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comments for this story.

An influential politician who has chosen governors, a president, senators and ministers from his Lagos mansions, Tinubu, 67, has been in the news lately for allegedly mulling a presidential run in 2023.