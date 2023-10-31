ADVERTISEMENT
INEC gets ₦18bn for 3 governorship elections in Tinubu's ₦2.2trn supplementary budget

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senators say the president's appropriation bill will address inflation, working population, students and infrastructure decay.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, shakes hands with President Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, shakes hands with President Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

President Bola Tinubu had written the Senate seeking the approval of the sum of ₦2,176,791,286,033 as 2023 supplementary budget to address labour wage adjustments, security and other urgent issues.

The President also sent the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the Senate for consideration.

NAN reports that on Monday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the 2023 supplementary budget of ₦2.2 trillion.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, said, "Permit me to move a motion for the suspension of our Rule 78 (1) in order to read the bill a second time."

Bamidele said the bill sought to authorise the issue from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation the sum of ₦2,176,791,286,033 of which ₦billion only is for statutory transfers.

"The 2023 budget is needed to fund urgent issues including related to capital expenditure on defence and security in order to tackle prevailing security situation."

He explained that the supplementary appropriation bill would make provision for ₦210 billion for payments of wage awards in the negotiation with Labour which the Federal Government agreed in order to pay ₦35,000 to about 1.5 million federal civil servants.

He said the supplementary budget also made provision for ₦18 billion for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to facilitate the conduct of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi elections which were scheduled to hold in November.

Bamidele further said that ₦5.5 billion was provided for the funding of the takeoff of the students loans as well as ₦1 billion for the takeoff grants of new ministries and ₦200 billion was equally earmarked for capital supplementation to deal with urgent requests.

On budget for Defence, Bamidele said, "Considering the state of insecurity in the country, our security and law enforcement agencies urgently need to procure additional equipment and other resources in response to the prevalent security challenges across the country.

"The Ministry of Defence has carefully scrutinised these procurement needs which the military authorities claim to represent the minimum requirements to secure our country and address current external and internal security challenges."

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, said, "We are all aware of the fact that whenever a new government gets ushered into office, it is normal for that government to bring forward a supplementary appropriation bill.

"This is to tailor the affairs of such government in line with the policy and programme of the new government.

"Normally, you have this kind of supplementary appropriation bill being brought to the National Assembly for approval in the first or second month of such new administration but this government decided to take its time to study its challenges and areas that need funding.

"It took time. And so it decided that the challenges that we face in the areas of insecurity, agriculture and infrastructure should be dealt with. Then it decided that this bill should be brought for approval. It is a normal practice everywhere in the world."

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, said there was the need to provide the security agencies with what was needed to tackle insecurity.

He said the budget was made to tackle short and immediate needs and stressed the need for it to be extended so that it would tackle all challenges.

On his part, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, said the budget was necessary for the off cycle elections in three states.

"It is better to appropriate the money so that INEC will start preparation on time."

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, commended President Bola Tinubu for bringing the supplementary bill to address inflation, working population, students and decay infrastructure.

