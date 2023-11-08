Tinubu would start a Telecom venture with short lifespan, Primate Ayodele forsees

Ayodele, known for his prophetic insights, made this prediction in a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Wednesday, November 08, 2023.

According to Ayodele, despite the government's best efforts, the envisioned telecommunication giant is destined to face insurmountable challenges, leading to its eventual downfall.

"I am seeing the government coming up with its own telecommunication giant but it will not be successful. The government will try its best to ensure it happens but there will be different crises to battle with. It will not rise," Ayodele stated emphatically.

The spiritual leader also revealed that significant changes are on the horizon for Nigeria's telecommunications sector.

Ayodele predicted an increase in telecommunication tariffs, value-added tax (VAT), and data charges due to a new policy set to be implemented.

He further disclosed that the process of renewing licenses will undergo alterations, accompanied by the introduction of a new regulatory system.