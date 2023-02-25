The news: At the polls at Kebara Market Square 003 polling unit in Tai Local Government Area, Rivers, 94 of the 494 registered voters were granted voting rights.
Tinubu wins, Obi gets zero votes at a polling unit in Rivers
Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, wins a polling unit in Tai Local Government Area, while Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, receives no votes.
The APC received 92 votes, the LP received zero votes, and the PDP and SDP each received one vote.
