ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu will win presidential poll on first ballot – Wamakko

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) says the party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Boils Tinubu will win Saturday’s poll at first ballot.

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]
APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Dr Danladi Bako, Chairman, Publicity Committee, Sokoto State APC gubernatorial campaign council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

”The Leader of APC and former Governor of the State, Sen. Aliyu Wammako has reaffirmed that Tinubu will not only win the presidential ticket in the state, but will on the first ballot in the Feb. 25 presidential race.

Bako said: ”Wamakko, who was speaking to newsmen on Sunday in Sokoto commended President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing Tinubu for president even while out of the country in Addis Ababa.”

He quoted Wamakko as reiterating that Buhari has not only shown his astute leadership qualities but has also boosted the ego of all APC members across the country as we march towards Saturday’s general elections.

”Sen. Wamakko, who is also the APC Senatorial candidate for Sokoto North assured Nigerians that he will not only win his seat but will also ensure that the party wins all tthreehe Senatorial seats in Sokoto as well as majority of the House of Representatives seats.

“He reaffirmed that the Sokoto State Government House will be occupied by the APC by May 29 , 2023,” Bako added.

It will be recalled that APC had a very successful Presidential and Governorship rally in the state last week.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC suspends national vice chairman for anti-party activities

APC suspends national vice chairman for anti-party activities

BREAKING: Court stops INEC from using MC Oluomo in logistics of electoral materials

BREAKING: Court stops INEC from using MC Oluomo in logistics of electoral materials

Peter Obi not so bad – Reno Omokri comes for 'Obidients'

Peter Obi not so bad – Reno Omokri comes for 'Obidients'

Peter Obi is Nigeria’s biggest opportunity for real change – Akin Osuntokun

Peter Obi is Nigeria’s biggest opportunity for real change – Akin Osuntokun

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Tinubu will win presidential poll on first ballot – Wamakko

Tinubu will win presidential poll on first ballot – Wamakko

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election

BREAKING: SDP set to endorse Tinubu as presidential candidate for 2023 elections

BREAKING: SDP set to endorse Tinubu as presidential candidate for 2023 elections

APC, 10 governors buck against Buhari's new naira policy

APC, 10 governors buck against Buhari's new naira policy

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?