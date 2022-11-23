RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu will rule Nigeria for 8 years - Nasarawa Governor

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Governor also said the nation's daily crude oil output will increase significantly 'before Buhari hands over to Tinubu.'

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule. [Facebook | Yammani Yusuf]
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule. [Facebook | Yammani Yusuf]

Recommended articles

This is as he also shut down comparison between the former Lagos State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Sule disclosed this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television ’s Politics Today on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

On Obi and Tinubu comparison, the Nasarawa State governor said the development in Lagos, which has largely been attributed to the vision of the APC flag-bearer, can't be compared to that of Anambra State where Obi governed for eight years between 2006 and 2014.

Sule's word:The economy in Lagos is better today than that of Anambra. Yes or no? Having them is like a day and night. You know there is no comparison. The when you say I should compare them what am I comparing?

While praising the efforts of the current administration, Governor Sule said Nigeria's oil production would witness an increase before President Buhari leaves office.

He therefor projects that this will lead to reduction in inflation to single digit before Buhari hands over to the next president.

Sule's word: Today with all the issues we are facing, we are producing 1.2 to 1.3 million barrels per day. By the time Muhammadu Buhari hands over to Asiwaju, it will be 1.5 million barrels per day.

“You will see what is happening in this country. Inflation will go to single digit by the grace of God and all those other numbers will do the same. Tinubu is going to rule this country for another eight years by the grace of God.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'He would not come' - Sowore challenges Peter Obi to TV debate

'He would not come' - Sowore challenges Peter Obi to TV debate

Tinubu will rule Nigeria for 8 years - Nasarawa Governor

Tinubu will rule Nigeria for 8 years - Nasarawa Governor

Court strikes out case against Tinubu

Court strikes out case against Tinubu

Buhari jets off to Niger Thursday for AU summit

Buhari jets off to Niger Thursday for AU summit

2023: INEC commences production, delivery of non-sensitive materials

2023: INEC commences production, delivery of non-sensitive materials

Gov Soludo to spend N2.5 billion on youth development

Gov Soludo to spend N2.5 billion on youth development

2023: Tinubu campaign recruits online TV proprietor

2023: Tinubu campaign recruits online TV proprietor

Peter Obi promises to build greater, prosperous Nigeria

Peter Obi promises to build greater, prosperous Nigeria

We will make withdrawal of huge cash unattractive – Emefiele

We will make withdrawal of huge cash unattractive – Emefiele

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

BREAKING: Court discontinues Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), (Premium Times)

Kwankwaso aims dig at Tinubu, Shettima, says Yar’adua episode is recurring

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

Tinubu opens up on working with Wike, G5 governors

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku's camp finally reacts as Wike promises to support Peter Obi