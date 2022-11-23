Tinubu will rule Nigeria for 8 years - Nasarawa Governor

This is as he also shut down comparison between the former Lagos State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Sule disclosed this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television ’s Politics Today on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

On Obi and Tinubu comparison, the Nasarawa State governor said the development in Lagos, which has largely been attributed to the vision of the APC flag-bearer, can't be compared to that of Anambra State where Obi governed for eight years between 2006 and 2014.

Sule's word: “The economy in Lagos is better today than that of Anambra. Yes or no? Having them is like a day and night. You know there is no comparison. The when you say I should compare them what am I comparing?”

While praising the efforts of the current administration, Governor Sule said Nigeria's oil production would witness an increase before President Buhari leaves office.

He therefor projects that this will lead to reduction in inflation to single digit before Buhari hands over to the next president.

Sule's word: “Today with all the issues we are facing, we are producing 1.2 to 1.3 million barrels per day. By the time Muhammadu Buhari hands over to Asiwaju, it will be 1.5 million barrels per day.