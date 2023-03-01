Tinubu will revive Nigeria’s economy, says Deputy Speaker

Bassey, who is also the House of Representatives member-elect for Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency, said that Tinubu’s emergence was the wishes of the people.

NAN reports that Tinubu was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission for having the highest vote cast in the presidential election held on Feb. 25.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced Tinubu as the winner at the International Collation Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

He announced that Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party who got 6,984, 520 votes and the Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi, who polled 6,101,533 votes.

Tinubu also defeated the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, who had 1,496, 687 votes.

According to Bassey, Tinubu had proven that he had the capacity to boost the nation’s economy, just as he did while as governor of Lagos state.

“I am very confident that Tinubu’s administration would bring the country’s industrial policy to life, and foster productive excellence in new areas such as the creative industry.

“We are witnesses to the fact that he developed Lagos and improved the economic base. It’s a clear signal that he will do same for Nigeria’s economic growth.

“Sen. Tinubu has the right framework that can make business flourish in Nigeria.

“For me, I strongly believe that Tinubu was prepared for the job of becoming Nigeria’s president, hence we are about to witness positive changes in our ailing economy,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker called on all Nigerians to support the administration of Tinubu for the country’s growth and development.