The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu will make Nigeria economic capital of Africa – Traditional ruler

News Agency Of Nigeria

The traditional ruler added that Nigerians would begin to heave a sigh of relief as soon as Tinubu takes over the mantle of leadership.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Oba Obasuyi stated this in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

He said that Tinubu was imbued with intelligence and competence to give Nigeria the greatest and the best economy when inaugurated as the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the country.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has an uphill task ahead of him, restoring economic stability and growth to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One thing is that everyone around the world trusts him to appoint people with capacity and talents into the government and that, we hope will carry through to his presidency and herald key reforms in virtually all the sectors of our economy,” he said.

The traditional ruler added that Nigerians would begin to heave a sigh of relief as soon as Tinubu takes over the mantle of leadership.

According to him, Tinubu has a rich manifesto that if thoroughly implemented and devoid of politics, then the country will be in fabulous wealth.

He, therefore, enjoined all Nigerians, irrespective of party divides, to join hands with the president-elect to move the country forward.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

Nigerian students fleeing Sudan are reportedly stranded in desert

Nigerian students fleeing Sudan are reportedly stranded in desert

I have the capacity to unite Nigeria – Orji Uzor Kalu

I have the capacity to unite Nigeria – Orji Uzor Kalu

UN registers more than 1,000 Sudanese refugee families in Chad

UN registers more than 1,000 Sudanese refugee families in Chad

Supreme Court issues new order on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Supreme Court issues new order on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Tinubu will make Nigeria economic capital of Africa – Traditional ruler

Tinubu will make Nigeria economic capital of Africa – Traditional ruler

I am in shock over murder of APGA chieftain — Nweke

I am in shock over murder of APGA chieftain — Nweke

Landlord docked for alleged forceful eviction of tenant

Landlord docked for alleged forceful eviction of tenant

Pulse Sports

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu (TheCable)

Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State (top left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (top right) both won re-elections for another four years in office; while Abba Yusuf of Kano State (bottom left) and Alex Otti of Abia State (bottom right) won their first elections as governors

How APC, LP, NNPP, PDP shared 28 states in 2023 governorship elections

Peter Obi.

I agree with Buhari on what Nigerian youths need to do - Peter Obi

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch