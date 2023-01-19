ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu will care for Igbos like Buhari is doing, says Gov. Umahi

Ima Elijah

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Bola Tinubu. (Punch)
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has assured that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would take care of Igbos as President Muhammadu Buhari has done.

He spoke at the APC local government campaign rallies in Iboko, the headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area.

What Umahi said: Umahi said Igbos have a lot to benefit from Tinubu if he wins the presidential election next month.

Umahi recalled that Tinubu took care of Igbos while he was the Governor of Lagos State.

He said: We are standing with Tinubu and Shettima. They will take care of Ebonyi State the way Buhari took care of Ebonyi State. The way Buhari has been taking care of us that is the way Jagaban is going to take care of the Ndigbo.

“Jagaban was the governor of Lagos State and under him, Ndigbo in Lagos prospered and they are still prospering.

“This speaker has been with me for 16 years from when I was party chairman to when I was made deputy governor and then governor.”

According to Umahi, Igbos would not be guided by sentiments in deciding who to vote for in 2023.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
