Tinubu will bring more development — Lawan

He also prayed that the 10th Senate would provide the kind of support that the president-elect would need for the betterment of the country.

Lawan said: “Let me invite distinguished senators, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators to attend if possible, the ceremony for the issuance of Certificate-of-Returns to our President-elect Bola Tinubu at 3 p.m. at International Conference Centre (ICC).”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in early hours of Wednesday, declared Tinubu winner of the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Tinubu, who was former governor of Lagos State, got a total votes of 8, 794, 726 to defeat his major rivals; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6, 984, 520 votes and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) who secured 6,101,533 votes of the 24, 965, 218 total vote cast.

Also Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came a distant fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that Tinubu was declared returned and elected having satisfied the requirements.