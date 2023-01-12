ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu will beat Atiku, Obi in February poll – Danbazau

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep. Shamsudden Danbazau (APC-Kano) says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) will beat other candidates to win the Feb. 25 Presidential Election, going by indications.

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]
Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

He said this when he answered questions from National Assembly correspondents on Thursday in Abuja.

Danbazau, also the son of retired Abdululrahman Danbazau, former Chief of Army Staff, said the former Lagos State Governor had the magic needed to turn around the country.

“Tinubu has the experience to take the country out of the current doldrum. He is the man that has the experience to take care of all these issues affecting Nigerians; he will put the country together and douse tension,” he said.

He said that the APC had already won the 2023 election, going by recent developments in the country.

Danbazau said that the APC had been tested and found to have made significant progress in running the country.

“Tinubu is a successful Chief Executive Officer, he has not failed in any of his endeavours, by voting for him we are hiring him and by February, we will all vote for him and he will win the election,” he said.

Speaking on security challenges facing the country, Danbazau, said Nigeria had made progress, adding that with the deployment of drones, the security situation had improved significantly.

“We need to have more geo special mapping of the country, where we can send drones to attack terrorists in every corner of the country.

“From 2014 to 2018 I refused to go for Friday prayers for fear of bomb attacks. I had to remain in the house or pray in the barracks, but since 2016, I have being attending congregational prayers in public places.

“I was at the Banex Plaza, Abuja when a bomb went off just before the coming of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014, now we don’t have such incidents.

“The security challenge has been addressed and you can see what the president is doing by investing in heavily, acquiring drones, doing researches and sending our military officers to other countries to learn about tackling security challenges,” he said.

Danbazau said that the Buhari administration had done well in term of security.

On the incidences of kidnaping, banditry and other crimes, he said, that the challenges were being addressed by police, adding that other countries were also faced with numerous security challenges.

He said that going by records, the U.S has the highest incidents of school shooting, adding that no country can eliminate security challenges completely.

“What is important is to have a level of safety where people can exercise their rights without impunity,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
