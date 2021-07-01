RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu welcomes Gov Matawalle to APC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A former governor of Lagos State, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has welcomed Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu, one of the leaders of APC, in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, said the move by Matawalle showed that he was dedicated to bringing good governance to his state.

Recommended articles

“Along with all other APC members, I heartily welcome Matawalle into the APC.

“The move by Matawalle is the best way to ensure good governance in the state by being a member of the party that was founded on democratic ideals,” he said.

Tinubu urged Matawalle to work more closely with President Muhammadu Buhari to help realise his progressive mandate and tackle challenges.

He said APC’s doors were open to those who wanted democracy to flourish.

“The entry of governors Matawalle, David Umahi of Ebonyi and Ben Ayade of Cross River into the party demonstrates that the APC umbrella is succinctly broad to accommodate all those with valuable ideas and contributions to the party and our country,” he added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS goes after Sunday Igboho after 'recovering 7 AK-47 rifles and ammunition' from his house

Tinubu welcomes Gov Matawalle to APC

Fayemi calls for grassroots participation in mining

Reps reject motion to lift Twitter suspension

FG introduces new product to scale up family planning

Okowa restates commitment to increasing women visibility in governance

Lawmakers pass Petroleum Industry Bill into law, host communities to receive $500m annually

Police stop Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos, threaten to deal with organisers

Femi Adesina says Buhari is focused on strengthening democracy in Nigeria