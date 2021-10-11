Tinubu wants you to know that it is God that gives power

Tinubu has been at the centre of speculations concerning whether he would run for president in 2023 or not.

The 69-year-old returned to Nigeria on Friday, October 8, after undergoing and recuperating from knee surgery in the UK.

While in the UK, a group called the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has been launched with so much fanfare.

The group's singular objective, which has received the blessings of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is to advance Tinubu's 2023 presidency goals.

"I am a little emotional now but I am happy. God is the giver of life and the only one who can take life," Tinubu said on Sunday, October 10, during a welcome-back event and prayer hosted by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

"And God says if I grant you power and the privilege in this life; I am the only one who can take it from you if you don’t use it in the way and manner that promotes humanity.

"It is the same God that has spared us till today and has given us the privilege, that I give glory to because I am standing before you hale, hearty and well.

"Today is a day of joy for me, having fixed today for this great event. We are here giving praises to God. May God bless all of you in attendance. I am grateful. I cannot say more than that today. Thank you all,” he added.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu’s return is cheery news for his army of supporters across the country.

Sanwo-Olu added that the APC leader has been rejuvenated “for his next political move.”

Sanwo-Olu said: "We give glory to God who brought you (Tinubu) back with sound health and stronger vigour.

"On behalf of all political office holders, party leaders and faithful, we welcome our leader back and we give praises to God on his behalf that the intention of evil-minded people who spread malicious rumour against our leader did not materialise.

"This event shows Asiwaju is healthy and possesses more energy to embark on his next move in politics."

Deputy Governor of Lagos Obafemi Hamzat said: "Now that Asiwaju is back, we are ready for work. The work has started and we are committed to doing it."