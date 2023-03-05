ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos, says his victory unpredictable

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu came back to Lagos five days after INEC declared him winner of the 2023 presidential election.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos.

Tinubu made a triumphant entry into Nigeria's commercial capital where he was received by a mammoth crowd of supporters and party members as he disembarked from his private jet at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja.

Amongst the people who received him at the airport were the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; former Lagos Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; former Commissioner for Environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire and Woman Leader in the state, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.

Tinubu alongside the delegation quickly made their way to Iga-Idunganran, palace of the Oba of Lagos to meet the monarch and traditional chiefs who had been waiting for the arrival of the President-elect.

This comes five days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the former Lagos State governor as the winner of the hotly-contested presidential election of Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The commission had recorded 8,794,726 votes for Tinubu, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, polled 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes to finish second and third respectively.

Addressing the crowd gathered inside the palace, the President-elect likened the primary and general elections he went through to a World Cup tournament which was tricky and unpredictable.

He therefore thanked God and the people for his eventual victory, while reassuring Nigerians that he would not disappoint them.

In his response, the Oba of Lagos described Tinubu as a special breed, “who is destined for leadership at the very top.

