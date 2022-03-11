The National leader of the All Progressives Congress and Presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, on Friday, March 11, 2022, met in Abuja.
Tinubu, Umahi meet in Abuja
Tinubu and Umahi have both declared to contest for presidency on the platform of the ruling APC.
Francis Nwaze, the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ebonyi State disclosed this on his Facebook page.
He also shared photos from the meeting.
Nwaze, however, failed to reveal details of the meeting.
He wrote; “Presidential hopeful and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE meets Alh. Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja on Friday, March 11, 2022.”
