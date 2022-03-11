RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu, Umahi meet in Abuja

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu and Umahi have both declared to contest for presidency on the platform of the ruling APC.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Bola Tinubu. (Punch)
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Bola Tinubu. (Punch)

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress and Presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, on Friday, March 11, 2022, met in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Francis Nwaze, the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ebonyi State disclosed this on his Facebook page.

He also shared photos from the meeting.

Nwaze, however, failed to reveal details of the meeting.

He wrote; “Presidential hopeful and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE meets Alh. Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja on Friday, March 11, 2022.”

Tinubu and Umahi have both declared to contest for presidency on the platform of the ruling APC.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russian-German School in Berlin set ablaze – Police

Russian-German School in Berlin set ablaze – Police

Nigeria identifies 3 drugs for Lassa fever treatment

Nigeria identifies 3 drugs for Lassa fever treatment

Tinubu, Umahi meet in Abuja

Tinubu, Umahi meet in Abuja

Nigerian Army relocates Physical Training Directorate to Abuja

Nigerian Army relocates Physical Training Directorate to Abuja

Niger state government lifts tourism with Shagunu Beach Resort take off

Niger state government lifts tourism with Shagunu Beach Resort take off

Court orders Umahi, Deputy to retain state government seats

Court orders Umahi, Deputy to retain state government seats

Umahi’s Sack: PDP chieftain says judgment will sanitise country’s political system

Umahi’s Sack: PDP chieftain says judgment will sanitise country’s political system

Aviation fuel: Airline operators allege hijack, worry over safety

Aviation fuel: Airline operators allege hijack, worry over safety

We don’t recognise you as APC chair, INEC tells Gov Bello

We don’t recognise you as APC chair, INEC tells Gov Bello

Trending

Ademola Adeleke declared winner of Osun PDP governorship primary elections

Senator Ademola Adeleke regains freedom (Eagle Online)

Court sacks Umahi and his deputy over defection to APC

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]

APC crisis: 'Yahoo Yahoo' governors backed Buni to undermine Buhari - Akeredolu

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Maxwell]

2023: RCCG sets up political department to support members vying for positions

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.