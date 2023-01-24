The former Governor of Borno credited the transformation of the state to the quality of ideas Tinubu executed when he was governor of the state between 1999 and 2007.

Shettima said this during a Lagos State banquet for President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, January 23, 2023.

He said, “When Asiwaju became the governor of Lagos, you and I know that the fear of Lagos for the average northerner was the beginning of wisdom.

“Lagos was a super slum but because of the quality of this man’s ideas, Lagos is now the third-largest economy in Africa. From N600m, Lagos government is now generating N61b every month as the internally generated revenue, and Lagos is now projected to be the third-largest economy by the end of the decade.”

Shettima affirmed Tinubu has the capacity to bring his wealth of experience to bear if elected as Nigeria’s president.

He also said President Buhari deserved commendations for Tinubu’s emergence as the presidential candidate of the APC.

“I will urge you all to vote for the one that would sustain the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari; for someone who has the integrity, the character, and the skillsets to catapult this nation to a higher pedestal,” he said.

The former governor further maintained that the north owed Tinubu a debt of gratitude for his political support for the region.

According to him, the former Lagos governor gave shelter to politicians from the region when they were facing a political witch hunt.

He listed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the former chief of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Nuhu Ribadu as two northern politicians who benefitted from Tinubu’s political leadership.

“Those of us from the north owe him a debt of gratitude for supporting our leader President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 general elections,” he submitted.