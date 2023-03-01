ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu Triumphs: Buhari offers presidential praise

Ima Elijah

Tinubu has been announced the winner or the 2023 presidential election

Tinubu loves Nigeria, elect him as my successor – Buhari.
Tinubu loves Nigeria, elect him as my successor – Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his congratulations to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the victor of the 2023 Presidential Election and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari's words: I congratulate His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory. Elected by the people, he is the best person for the job. I shall now work with him and his team to ensure an orderly handover of power,” spokesperson Garba Shehu quoted Mr Buhari as saying.

“The election was Africa’s largest democratic exercise. In a region that has undergone backsliding and military coups in recent years, this election demonstrates democracy’s continued relevance and capability to deliver for the people it serves.

“Within Nigeria, the results reveal democracy’s ripening in our country. Never has the electoral map shifted so drastically in one cycle. In the presidential elections, states in all regions across the nation changed colour. Some amongst you may have noticed my home state amongst them.

"The winning candidate did not carry his own home state either. That happens during a competitive election. Votes and those that cast them cannot be taken for granted. Each must be earned. Competition is good for our democracy. There is no doubt the people’s decision has been rendered in the results we look at today.”

What happened: The International Collation Centre in Abuja saw the announcement of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, as the president-elect by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Ima Elijah

