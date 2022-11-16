Tinubu to meet private sector players, others on Thursday in Imo

Uzodimma said that the private sector drivers would include investors, manufacturers and traders among others.

“Imo will tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, hold a town hall meeting where Tinubu will be present to speak to the private sector, listen to them and hear some of the challenges they have been confronted with in the course of doing their businesses.

“He will also see whether they are provided in his manifesto and if not, make the final amendment to the manifesto,” he said.

The Governor, who is also the Coordinator for the APC’s South East Presidential Campaign Council, reiterated his call on Igbos to be part of the government of Nigeria at the centre by keying into the agenda of the APC which he said was already a success story in Imo.

“The only way to be part of Nigeria is being part of the government at the centre and the government at the centre is controlled by the APC.

“In Imo, there is a lot to why everyone should encourage APC. You don’t change the winning team as APC is winning in Imo and other States of the federation so it should continue,” he said.

He described the Party’s outing in Jos as “a welcome development that recorded a very huge success”.

According to him, the flag-off was a symbolic event as it would encourage other states to replicate what happened in Jos in their states.

He, however, added that tentatively on Monday, Nov. 21, the Party would be holding a state campaign rally similar to what happened in Jos.