I look forward to further engagements with Britain, Tinubu tells King Charles

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu expressed hope that the crowned King would continue to push for initiatives with kind eyes on the situation and plight of the under-privileged people in Africa and around the world.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said this in his congratulatory letter as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to the crowned King on Saturday in Abuja.

He noted that the splendour of British monarchy and its rich tradition came to the fore again and the world literally came to a standstill as Charles was crowned the new British King, with the appellation of King Charles III.

“By way of this letter, therefore, I convey to you my warmest congratulations on your coronation,” Tinubu said.

He said It was heartwarming that Charles accession to the throne came after 70-year reign of his iconic mother: Queen Elizabeth II, whose death in September 2022 left the entire world in grief, given her eventful reign.

“Bearing your unique place in history as the first King to be inaugurated in Britain since 1937, I trust that you will follow in the glorious footsteps of your late mother and even surpass her achievements in United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Particularly remarkable about you is your love for the environment, importantly your life long crusade for sustainability and biodiversity,” Tinubu said.

He expressed hope that the crowned King would continue to push for these initiatives with kind eyes on the situation and plight of the under-privileged people in Africa and around the world.

He also expressed hope that during his reign, the excellent bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Britain would continue and even become stronger in the interests of the two countries.

“I look forward to further engagements with you and the opportunity of a meeting in the nearest future as both of us had earlier indicated in discussions with mutual friends and associates.

“Once again, I rejoice with you on your coronation and pray that God Almighty grant you strength and wisdom.

“And make your reign successful for the benefit of not only the people of the Great Britain, but for the entire world.

“Please rest assured of my highest regards always,” the Nigerian President-elect said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

