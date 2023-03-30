The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu to be one of Nigeria's best president – Lawmaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

“Tinubu is a man of vision...," he said.

Tinubu (Phenomenal)
Olajide, a member representing Akure South Constituency 2 at the Ondo State House of Assembly, said the Tinubu administration when inaugurated would address the issues of the economy and security, amongst others.

“The president-elect is a strong politician with capacity to deliver. He will do more in terms of taking Nigeria to the next level.

“I can give Nigerians the assurance that their choice will not be in vain and Nigerians are not going to regret choosing Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

“He is going to be one of the best presidents for Nigeria with the support of our Vice President-Elect Kashim Shettima, both of them will do more in terms of taking Nigeria out of the present economic quagmire and renew the hope of Nigerians,” Olajide said.

The lawmaker, in a statement on Thursday in Akure, added that the president-elect, being a man of progressive ideas, would put Nigeria on the path of progress by carrying out needed reform in key sectors of the economy for the greater good of all Nigerians.

According to him, APC and Tinubu will make Nigeria work and great again.

“Tinubu is a man of vision. One can remember vividly when he was governor of Lagos, he set up a think tank through which he was able to develop a 50-year vision for Lagos and long after he has left office, the state is still waxing stronger.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Tinubu, with the support of our Vice President-Elect Kashim Shettima is going to be the best president of Nigeria. They will work assiduously in taking Nigeria out of the present economic quagmire and give us a new country to cherish,” he stated.

The lawmaker tasked the administration of Tinubu to revamp technical education in the country.

“The president-elect has promised to recruit more teachers and also to give students loans as part of efforts to develop the education sector and also build the youth capacity.”

The lawmaker also congratulated the president-elect on his 71st birthday.

“I wish him more of God’s grace in good health and renewed energy to pilot the affairs of this country to greater heights”

“I salute the resilience, doggedness and selflessness of Tinubu over time,” he said.

According to him, Tinubu’s investment in people has finally been rewarded by Nigerians who overwhelmingly voted him at the just-concluded presidential elections to lead the country.

“He has had a great impact and raised the bar for many political leaders in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

