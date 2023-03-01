ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu thanks Obidients for their dedication to Nigeria’s democracy

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu says he represents the promises he made and would work with Nigerians to achieve the promises.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect. (Punch)
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as president-elect on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after four days of collating election results at the national collation centre in Abuja.

In his acceptance speech, the president-elect commended and thanked supporters of Peter Obi, fondly known as Obidients, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar.

Whether you are Batified, Atikulated, Obidient, Kwankwasiyya, or have any other political affiliation, you voted for a better, more hopeful nation and I thank you for your participation and dedication to our democracy.

“You decided to place your trust in the democratic vision of a Nigeria founded on shared prosperity and one nurtured by the ideals of unity, justice, peace and tolerance. Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu also said he represents the promises he made and would work with Nigerians to achieve the promises.

“I will make Nigeria the destination for returning home to contribute to the development of the country,” he said.

He also commended the youths, saying attention would be paid to their education. He reiterated his campaign promise that credits would be made available to students and university would be granted autonomy.

“You’re a patriotic citizens, be helpful to out integrity, character and reputation. We have the biggest democracy in Africa, we should be proud of that”, Tinubu said.

The president-elect also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a ‘credible election.’

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

