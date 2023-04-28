The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu tasks progressive governors on unity, support

News Agency Of Nigeria

He reiterated that as leaders, the governors were elected to serve the people and humanity with fairness and justice.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to a statement issued by Mr Tunde Rahman, one of Tinubu’s Media Aides, on Thursday in Abuja, he gave the task when the governors under the agies of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) visited him.

“We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent.

“The challenge before us is working in unison with the party’s leadership and the National Assembly over the election of their principal officers.

“And I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party,” he urged.

The president-elect told the governors and former governorship candidates of the party that whether they were returned elected or not, the incoming administration belonged to all of them.

“Once we know what we are doing and communicating as elected leaders and loyal party men, we will conquer the challenge,” the statement quoted Tinubu as saying.

He reiterated that as leaders, the governors were elected to serve the people and humanity with fairness and justice.

Tinubu expressed gratitude to God that he as the first Muslim minority from the South-West got the blessing of Allah to be elected as president.

He dismissed speculations about his health, saying all speculations had been perished and their purveyors brought to shame.

According to the statement, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, the Chairman of the PG, who is also the governor of Kebbi State, led his colleagues to Tinubu’s residence.

It listed those in attendance to include Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima and Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Hope Uzodinnma (Imo).

Others it said were Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

It said there were also the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi, Kelechi Igwe, and APC governorship candidate in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna.

The statement quoted Bagudu as saying that the visit was to congratulate Tinubu on his election victory and extend goodwill to him over the end of Ramadan Fast.

Bagudu said the visit was also to welcome Tinubu back from his recent travel abroad and celebrate with him, adding that the governors are ready for any assignment the president-elect may give them.

On the election of presiding officers of the in-coming 10th National Assembly, Bagudu pledged that the governors would continue to discuss.

He said they would continue to work with the party and the lawmakers to arrive at the best decision in the interest of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

