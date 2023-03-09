ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu supports Gov. Abiodun’s re-election in Ogun – Senator

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Solomon Adeola, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance and senator-elect for Ogun West senatorial district says the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu is fully in support of Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s re-election.

Governor Dapo Abiodun and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [ThePunch]
Governor Dapo Abiodun and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [ThePunch]

Adeola’s declaration is contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday by his media aide, Mr Kayode Odunaro.

Recommended articles

According to the statement, Adeola made the declaration to debunk a social media report that Tinubu was against the re-election of the Ogun governor.

He stated that Tinubu was fully behind Abiodun and all candidates of APC at the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odunaro stated that Adeola spoke at a stakeholders engagement and campaign for Gov. Abiodun in Ogun West at Ota.

“APC’s victory in Ogun during the last election is not complete until the re-election of Abiodun as governor and the election of all members of the State House of Assembly.

“A fake news being spread on social media about Tinubu being against Abiodun’s re-election in favour of another party’s candidate from Ogun West is the handwork of desperate politicians.

“They already foresaw their defeat at the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me assure you that our party, the APC and the president-elect, are fully committed to ensuring that the party’s governorship and assembly candidates are returned elected without exception,’’ he said.

Adeola added that the president-elect was not known for despicable anti-party activities associated with one Ogun APC member, now the campaign manager and sponsor of the governorship candidate of another party in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaigns, declares 3 days of mourning

Lagos Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaigns, declares 3 days of mourning

Train accident: Jandor visits scene, seeks provision of barriers at level – crossings

Train accident: Jandor visits scene, seeks provision of barriers at level – crossings

FG inaugurates Nigeria Startup Act implementation committee

FG inaugurates Nigeria Startup Act implementation committee

Tinubu supports Gov. Abiodun’s re-election in Ogun – Senator

Tinubu supports Gov. Abiodun’s re-election in Ogun – Senator

Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu sad, commiserates with victims’ families

Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu sad, commiserates with victims’ families

Our victory in court, sign of victory at poll - Bwacha

Our victory in court, sign of victory at poll - Bwacha

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event

Google announces 15 startups for the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Women Founders Cohort

Google announces 15 startups for the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Women Founders Cohort

FG directs NSIB to investigate Lagos train accident

FG directs NSIB to investigate Lagos train accident

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

A drug baron has won election in Nigeria - Atiku quotes Austrian Newspaper

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others