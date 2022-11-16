Tinubu support group trains members on anger management

He added that as they sell the party and its 2023 presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to the electorate and Nigerians generally, they should be tolerant even in the face of extreme provocation.

“Before we enter communities, we should be armed with relevant information on the achievements of the APC President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

“This will help us give out such information to change the narrative out there when asked.

“However, there is no way we will go into communities to campaign without being provoked by some persons, especially from the opposition camp.

“Please in such situation, remain calm and try to talk it out with your close friends on the team, you can also sing it out or you walk out,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Dr Joko Okupe, who spoke on effective communication, urged members to remain focused on selling the APC and the candidacy of Tinubu with the objective of winning the hearts of Nigerians.

He said because members were in the business of selling hope, they should be consistent in their campaign strategy.

He added that they should also be able to predict what members of the opposition would be coming up with to counter such.

“The onus is on you to manage yourself so you don’t send out the wrong message.

“Going out with our campaign message is a very serious business and we need to understand that, we need to have a clear strategy and understand the objections of those we will be talking to.

“We should be able to convert the objections to acceptance, by being simple, logical, friendly and warm in our approach and avoid confrontation as much as possible.

“Be focused on the goal which is winning the forthcoming presidential election and enthroning a Tinubu presidency without losing control on the conversation,” Okupe said.

In his remark, Mr Hilliard Eta, the council’s Director of Media and Publicity, said the retreat was to equip members with relevant information on the achievements of the APC-led Federal Government.

He, however, charged members of the public not to listen to propaganda and fake news from the opposition especially against the APC and its presidential candidate.

“Talk is cheap, but the only way we can differentiate a presidential candidate that can deliver from the others is through his antecedents.