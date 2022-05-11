Tinubu submits APC presidential form

Tinubu is first to submit his presidential forms among 28 aspirants on the platform of the APC.

Tinubu submitted the forms to the party on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Recall, as a precondition for submitting their expression of interest and nomination forms, APC had directed its presidential aspirants to present their forms with the signatures of 10 statutory delegates from each state and the Federal Capital Territory.

Reporters who sighted the forms, observed that each aspirant was required to get the signatures of 370 statutory delegates, covering the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Punch, Tinubu secured complete 370 delegates from across the country as required by the APC in the submission of his presidential forms.